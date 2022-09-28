Bills Foundation & Chef Darian Bryan kick-off Double Up Food Bucks awareness week

The program is aimed at helping folks get access to fresh food and vegetables with their SNAP benefits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and several non-profit groups came together Tuesday night to help folks stretch a dollar.

At the Broadway Market Kitchen, they kicked off Double Up Food Bucks awareness week.

Buffalo Bills players Reggie Gilliam, Tyrel Dodson and Siran Neal along with Chef Darian Bryan have partnered with the African Heritage Food Co-op, Buffalo Go Green and Urban Fruits & Veggies and the Providence Farm Collective.

The partnership is part of the Buffalo Bills Foundation's Initiative to address child hunger and food access in the Western New York region.

Double Up Food Bucks is a nutrition incentive program that matches SNAP purchases $1 for $1, up to $20 per day, to purchase local fresh fruits and vegetables. Right now there are over 180 sites across New York, serving 30 counties and over 38,000 customers.

You can learn more about the program here.