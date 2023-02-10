Buffalo Bills fans travel to London ahead of game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Many Buffalo Bills fans are even more excited now coming off of the Bills win on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are only six days left until the Buffalo Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond. Bills fans are now packing their bags as they head out to London.

Many Buffalo Bills fans are even more excited now coming off of the Bills win on Sunday. They are bringing that momentum as they travel across the pond for this weekend's game against the Jaguars.

This is the best of both worlds professional and personal for the Fashana family. Charlie Fashana is there on behalf of AAA. He will help guide a group of 50.

His wife, Karen, will be there representing Visit Buffalo Niagara. She will promote Buffalo to the people of London. This is the first they are traveling internationally for a Bills game, but they both say there is a lot that goes into preparing for a trip like this one.

"The preparation goes beyond just the Bills gear in our suitcases. We are parents to two young kids so working out the logistics of parents and in-laws, babysitting on our behalf. When you are trying to think of everything from passports, medicine, to masks, you name it. Like Charlie said, like adapters and everything that you could think of. You are a long way from home so you have to be prepared as best as you can, but in reality, it is just really the Bills gear," Karen Fashana said.

While in London, they will do tourist things like take a trip to see Big Ben, and the House of Parliament and do a River Cruise.

