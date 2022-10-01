Bills fans, players pumped for 2022 playoffs

This Saturday night the Buffalo Bills will host a playoff game at home for the first time in years. The city is excited and players are ready to deliver.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time in years, the Buffalo Bills will host a playoff game at home in Orchard Park.

After winning and clinching the AFC East title, players were wearing shirts with the words Bills Run the East.

Togetherness is something this team has and Jordan Poyer made it known. "It's extremely special to win this thing at home."

The Showman, player Dion Dawkins said Buffalo is a special place and I live by it and honestly I feel like I could die by it too. Buffalo has opened up arms to all of us, there's no better feeling than securing what we talked about at home. The Buffalo fans got to see it, feel it and Buffalo is a special place."

The last time the Bills played at home in Orchard Park for a playoff game, it wasn't called Highmark Stadium. Long-time fans still refer to it as 'The Ralph' and even Rich Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen said, "I know that this hasn't been done here in a long time so to go out there and do that and experience it with them is something I will remember for a while."

Come Saturday night, fans are ready for the New England Patriots. Lorne Martin spoke with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing after leaving the Bills Store.

This is what he wants, "Revenge, the Patriots didn't win that Monday night, we lost that game, we know we're better than that, I'm looking for revenge. I want them, I want them bad and I want a good beating."

Pumped for the playoffs and ready for revenge...tonight at 6 on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/r9Dp6Rrarx — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) January 10, 2022