Bills fans form travel group, take over London for Bills game

More than 50 Bills fans were part of a AAA travel group that's spending several days in London to cheer on the Bills and do some sightseeing.

LONDON, UK — More than 50 Bills fans are part of a Western New York travel group that's taking London by storm.

Melissa Petersen, AAA group travel operations manager, helped to organize the trip which is centered around Sunday's game, but they're trying to take in as many sights and sounds as they can.

They've done sightseeing tours, visited pubs, had dinner on the Thames — and have exchanged plenty of "Go Bills" chants with other tourists decked out in their jerseys and other Buffalo gear. On Monday, they'll visit Windsor Castle. They return to Buffalo Tuesday night.

"Everyone is so excited. Everyone is dressed in their gear. The weather is spectacular. In the 70s and sunny here. So just looking forward to a great game and a great day, and of course a win," Petersen told 2 On Your Side ahead of kickoff against the Jaguars.

Petersen has been to London before, but she says this trip is a unique experience.