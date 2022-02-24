Bills fan reunited with people who saved his life after he had a heart attack

Alexander McMillan had a heart attack at the Jan. 2 Bills game. His life was saved by another fan, first responders, and hospital staff members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday morning, a Bills fan who went into cardiac arrest at a game earlier this year got to meet the team of people who saved his life.

Everyone gathered at Mercy Hospital to celebrate the life they saved almost two months ago.

Alexander McMillan, who is from the Rochester-area, was at the January 2nd game in Orchard Park when he went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Thursday, he got to see fellow Bills fan, Bradley Richardson. Richardson stepped up to start CPR when McMillan collapsed.

Richardson learned first aid and CPR in the Marines.

"I didn't expect to have that much excitement that day. All I wanted is Josh Allen to do his thing and McDermott to lead us to the Super Bowl. We'll get there next year. Um, but anyway, yeah, look around the room, as you said, sir, oh my God, how many people does it take to save someone? Starting with all of us together it's really truly a team effort and it's wonderful to see you here today. For me, you know, I was just at the right place at the right time to start something and I would say that if anybody is found in that situation, don't be afraid to jump in and do something," said Bradley Richardson.

We also met all of the doctors, nurses, hospital staff, and first responders who saved McMillan's life. He says the last thing he remembers is feeling out of breath in the bathroom.

"And the next thing I know, I'm in an emergency vehicle and that's when I came to enough to see the lights up above and know I was, I was in trouble, and then they took care of me," says Alexander McMillan. "I always had a pretty optimistic view of life, and I still do. A lot of good people out here that help us when we need it, and they did. They all chipped in. They all worked to save my life and bring me back."

They also recognized the dispatchers and workers behind-the-scenes. It took a lot of teamwork to make this day possible.