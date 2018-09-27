BUFFALO, N.Y. - How can anyone forget about Bills rookie QB Josh Allen's stunning hurdle over Minnesota Viking's outside linebacker, Anthony Barr, during this past Sunday's game.

It became a viral sensation, and put the rookie QB in national spotlight.

But, one Bills fan especially, is going to remember it...forever. That is because, he got a tattoo commemorating it.

Michael BonGiovanni, of Tonawanda, was talking about getting a Bills tattoo for a while, he told 2 On Your Side.

And then on that Sunday game, against the Minnesota Vikings, Allen made that jump for the first down and BonGiovanni inked into action.

"I mentioned to my wife and she liked the idea. I then for fun made a Facebook post saying, 'If this post gets 100 likes, I would get a tattoo of Allen hurdling Barr,'" said BonGiovanni.

BonGiovanni said the post got 100 likes in under an hour. He then contacted tattoo artist, Sean Miller, who works at '5 Venoms: The City' and Miller loved the idea.

When asked if he regrets getting that tattoo, BioGiovanni said 'not at all.'

