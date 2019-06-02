BUFFALO, N.Y. — This lawsuit was just filed Wednesday and 2 On Your Side is getting a look at it and learning more about what the Bills fan filing the lawsuit says happened that day.

You'll recall the video at a Bills tailgate from 2017 showing the arrest of Nicholas Belstio.

It's body camera footage, where Belsito asks the deputies where they're taking his friend, he turns around and swears at one of the deputies, then he's arrested.

In the lawsuit, Belsito's attorneys say it was an unlawful arrest and the deputies filed false criminal charges against Belsito. Belsito's attorneys also accused the deputies of committing assault and battery, which left Belsito with several injuries including a facial fracture.

The filing accuses Deputy Kenneth Achtyl of violently grabbing and choking Belsito with a baton as Belsito walked away. It also accuses Achtyl of smashing Belsito into the police vehicle, then blaming him for the damage.

The lawsuit says case law shows cursing at or near an officer isn't against the law. And accuses Achtyl of filing the charges to retaliate against Belsito because he cursed.

There's a lot more in here, the lawsuit is 17 pages, which is below.

How much Belsito is suing for? It isn't mentioned in the lawsuit.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office for a response Wednesday and a spokesperson said the county attorney is handling this.