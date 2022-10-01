Bills tailgating group equipment stolen during Sunday's game

Bills fans were in disbelief after someone stole thousands of dollars worth of tailgating equipment.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills' Elvis his Tony's Tailgate group came out of Sunday's game to a terrible surprise.

"After the game, we're ready to celebrate. And we come out to his truck. And notice that everything in there had been stolen."

Members of Tony's Tailgate from Lockport returned to the parking lot outside Highmark Stadium to find all of their belongings were gone.

The tailgate group is made up of around 100 Bills fans and they've been tailgating for the last 15 years.

From food to games, live music, and even the Bills Elvis, the group puts on quite a show for everyone. So they were in complete shock when they returned from the game to find everything gone.

Their tents, propane tanks, Yeti coolers, and even their large grill.

"We started out in anger and that it was disbelief. And then you got up this morning. And it was just this incredible sadness of you like Bills fans don't do this to each other,...to have that happen, I was just horribly, just disappointing," said John Lang.

While the group wondered why someone would do this others stepped up to the plate to show what the Bills Mafia is all about.

Within a matter of hours, a gofundme was created and thousands of dollars were raised to help get Tony's Tailgate back on its feet.