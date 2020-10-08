Bills Ed Oliver on arrest: ‘I felt I was guilty until proven innocent, not innocent until proven guilty’

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver spoke publicly on Monday for the first time since he was arrested in May, which ultimately led to charges being dropped.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver spoke publicly on Monday for the first time since he was arrested in May, which ultimately led to charges being dropped.

Oliver went into detail about the arrest saying, “I felt like I was guilty until proven innocent, not innocent until proven guilty.”

Earlier this year, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Oliver’s truck was speeding and swerving all over the road. Deputies say he also failed field sobriety tests and had a small caliber pistol in his truck.

He was accused of driving while intoxicated and illegally carrying a weapon.

Charges were eventually dropped in July after Oliver's attorney said tests showed no evidence of drugs in his system, and given that he was within his rights to carry a gun. Oliver said he got a blood test after he was released and that he knew the results would come out clean.

Oliver was arrested 8 days before George Floyd’s murder, and he said after watching everything unfold following Floyd’s death, was something that changed his perspective on the situation.