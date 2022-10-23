Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau met fans in East Buffalo Sunday

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was at Northwest Bank on Jefferson Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be a bye week for the Bills, but one player took time Sunday to meet with the community in East Buffalo.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau was at Northwest Bank on Jefferson Avenue for a meet-and-greet with the residents. Some giveaways took place too.

What's not lost on this young Bills player, is that this is a community still dealing with the trauma of May 14th.

"It means the most like I said after everything they've been through just to be able to come out here and give back smile, high five sign, some stuff, it's great, a great feeling," said Rousseau.

"To have members of the Bills like Greg Rousseau come out to the community to show their appreciation, to show their love for the community really boosts the morale of this community and our entire city," Mayor Byron Brown said.