Bills defense, kicker shine in win over Jets

It was ugly, but the Bills got the job done Sunday against the Jets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Win by any means necessary, right? That was the feeling for the Bills. Of course, Buffalo couldn’t be the first team to fall to the Jets. It looked to be so until the second half.

The Bills had multiple problems when it comes to their overall game and kicking was one of them until Tyler Bass’s performance.

He was 6 for 8 against the Jets and basically won the game for the Bills.

By the beginning of the game, Bills Mafia was shaky on this 6th round pick but with those kicks on Sunday gave them and himself some much-needed confidence.

Bass was good Sunday from 53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 yards. He missed twice from 48 and 37 yards.

With his eight attempts, it’s now a Bills record.

Another big standout was the Bills defensive play.

The Bills defense has allowed 28 points per game but made a comeback vs. the Jets.

They held the Jets to just 10 lonely points.

Not to mention, Sam Darnold threw for 116 yards in the first half but he only had four in the second half.

After the game, Jerry Hughes said they regrouped at the half to figure out what was working for them, and how the Jets were attacking them.

The Bills defense had six sacks against the Jets. It may not be great but it’s a solid performance and also a great momentum boost, considering the New England Patriots are up next.

Notables:

The Bills run game improved: Buffalo had a total of 126 yards but 61 of those came from Josh Allen. Devin Singletary only had 29 yards on eight attempts while rookie Zack Moss has 47 on 7. Still, room to improve but moving in a good direction.