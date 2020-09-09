Bills create way to support the team from home, while helping charities

The Bills have come up with a new, socially distanced way to support your favorite team and players.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It will be a strange Sunday this week without fans in the stands in orchard park.

But while everybody is at home watching the Bills take on the New York Jets, the team has come up with a new way to support your favorite players from afar. Fans will be helping a number of charities that the players have chosen as well.

The team has created the Bills Fan Box. Each home game will have a unique box full of goodies that fans can order. Each one contains a player designed t-shirt, a Bills face mask and a rally towel.

This week’s shirt is designed by Jerry Hughes. Other players who have designed shirts are Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Devin Singletary, Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Dawson Knox and Cole Beasley. Each week part of the proceeds will support a different charity chosen by the player.

A portion of proceeds raised from Hughes’ shirt will go to support "Black Lives Matter".