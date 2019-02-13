BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coaching staff for the Buffalo Bills spent Wednesday afternoon serving a special community meal at the Buffalo City Mission. Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier were joined by 20 other staff members at the mission.

It's the second time the coaches have served a Valentine's meal at the mission, and it's something Frazier, who is the defensive coordinator, hopes to make a tradition for the coaching staff.

"We have a willingness and a desire as a staff to give back to our community and so for us to be able to connect like this. We thank the staff at city mission for inviting us out and it gives us an opportunity to connect with our community so we’re excited about that," he said.

DJ Milk, who plays music for all of Buffalo's sports teams, including the Bills, played music during the meal to keep the mood lights, while coordinators served a lunch of steak and potatoes with cupcakes for dessert.