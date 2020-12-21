Mayor Byron Brown unveils Bills banner at Buffalo City Hall

The Buffalo Bills crushed the Denver Broncos Saturday night, earning the title of the AFC East champions for the first time in 25 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown shared in Western New York's excitement this weekend over the Bills' big win in Denver.

The Buffalo Bills crushed the Denver Broncos Saturday night, earning the title of the AFC East champions for the first time in 25 years. In celebration of this victory, Brown unveiled a banner Sunday outside Buffalo City Hall.

Mayor Brown said he believes Bills football has been the one bright spot for many people during the pandemic.