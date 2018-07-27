ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - For those going to any Buffalo Bills games this season, you're going to want to make sure your phone is fully charged prior to kickoff.

The team announced that starting this season, the only way to get in to the game will be through mobile tickets.

That means you will not be able to print your tickets off your computer and bring them to New Era Field. Instead, you will show them using the My One Buffalo app.

The reason for the change is to fight fake tickets, and eventually the NFL will have all teams make this change.

And if you don't have a smartphone? The team says you can go to the ticket office - all you have to do is provide them with your drivers license to prove the tickets are yours and they will give you a ticket.

