Billboards to honor African-American 'firsts' to mark Black History Month

Lamar Advertising says 15 of the 600 digital billboards will be showcased in the Buffalo area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In observance of Black History Month, Lamar Advertising will be showcasing prominent African-Americans who accomplished significant "firsts." The campaign will be featured on 15 digital billboards throughout the Buffalo area.

“Black History Month celebrates the achievements and contributions of African Americans in our nation’s history,” said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. “We are proud to use our digital billboard network to honor and raise awareness of African Americans who may not be as well-known, but whose achievements were no less remarkable.”

Throughout the month of February, the following people will be featured:

Guion Bluford : First African American in space

: First African American in space Gwendolyn Brooks: First African American Pulitzer Prize winner

First African American Pulitzer Prize winner Juanita Hall: First African American Tony winner

First African American Tony winner Mary Eliza Mahoney: First African American nurse

First African American nurse John Baxter Taylor Jr : First African American Olympic Gold Medalist

: First African American Olympic Gold Medalist Booker T. Washington: First African American on a U.S. postage stamp