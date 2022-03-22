Bill Lacy to call it a career after 50 years on the radio

Lacy is one of Buffalo's longest running morning show personalities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A familiar voice on Buffalo radio has decided to hang up his headphones after a career spanning 50 years.

Bill Lacy, current host on Buffalo's Classic Hits 104.1 announced Tuesday that he's decided to retire. Lacy has anchored the 104.1 morning show since joining the station in April 2002.

His radio career started in Buffalo at WBUF in 1970 with stops in Rochester, Bradford and Jamestown, PA, as well as an extended run at WRIE in Erie.

Lacy returned to Buffalo and WBEN in 1980 where he would hold down the fort during the morning show for the next 16 years, followed by another 20 years at WHTT.

The popular host has done live shows from Super Bowls, hosted an on-air wedding and served as emcee for numerous charity events. In 2014 he was honored with an induction into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

"Thanks for allowing me into your homes, cars, and workplaces over all these years. I hope I was good company. I must confess, I am a bit worried about the financial aspects of retirement... apparently Tom Brady ran out of money after six weeks," Lacy said in a provided statement.

Bill Lacy's final show is set for May 27. The radio station says a search is currently underway for Classic Hits 104.1 next morning show host.

Jim Riley, vice president/market manager at Cumulus Buffalo, added, “Hosting a morning show on a major station is a tough job and Bill has done it really well. There are a rare few broadcasters with the talent to stay at the top of the game for almost 40 years and I feel very fortunate that I got to work with one of them. Bill really is a Hall of Famer.”