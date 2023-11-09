Bikers honor 9/11 with an 8-mile ride and ceremony at Russell's Patriots and Heroes Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bikers are remembering that solemn day on Sept. 11, 2001, with a ride to Russell's Patriots and Heroes Park.
They met with firefighters at the Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department on Genesee Street before embarking on the escorted 8-mile ride.
A special ceremony was held at Russell's when they arrived with bagpipes a wreath-laying and group prayer.
"It's important not to forget and it expands past those that were alive the year it happened or were elderly then now there's small children and children of parents that dealt with it are coming to our service and its incredibly important to keep it alive," said Dan Curtis, Red Knights Chaplin.
Monday night's ride was organized by the Red Knights New York 47 motorcycle club.