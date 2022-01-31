Big Ditch Brewing tap room shutting down for maintenance

The brewery posted a reminder on Twitter about the closure starting on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A heads up for all you craft beer fans, Big Ditch Brewing will be temporarily closed starting Monday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 10.

They posted these two tweets Monday afternoon saying it's closed for some cosmetic touch ups and necessary kitchen maintenance. The tap room has been running seven days a week for six and a half years.

Big Ditch also tweeted that you can still buy their beer wherever it is sold throughout Western New York.

They have two new ones you will soon see on store shelves. Those are Aardvarks vs Anteaters IPA and Dark English Mild.

The tap room will be reopening on Friday, Feb. 11.