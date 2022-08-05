Big Ditch Brewing opens new production brewery

The production only facility will more than double the company's current production capacity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Big Ditch Brewing celebrated the opening of a new production brewery in downtown Buffalo.

The production-only facility has 40 barrels, which more than doubles the company's production capacity. The expanded capacity will allow for Big Ditch to expand distribution across the state.

Increased production will also allow for the brewing company to distribute further into Central New York and possibly the Capital Region, according to a press release from the company.

“For years, our customers have been asking us to sell our beer outside of New York State,” said Matt Kahn, president and co-founder of Big Ditch. “We’re almost ready to make that happen!”

Big Ditch also announced on Friday that one of its most popular beers, Hayburner American IPA, will now be available in a 12-pack.

The new 12-pack is made possible by the new production brewery, which is located on 101 Oak St. Big Ditch reports they hired seven additional brewers to operate the new brewery.

The 55 East Huron St. brewery will continue operations and transition to an "Innovation Brewery" that will focus on experimental beers.

“Innovation is paramount for success in the craft beer industry,” Kahn said. “The opening of the new production brewery will free up capacity at our current brewery for innovation while allowing us to keep pace with demand for our signature and seasonal beers.”

More information about the new brewery is available on the Big Ditch website.