Big Ditch Brewing holding ConnectLife blood drive

On Monday, those who donate blood at the ConnectLife bus will get an $8 gift card among other freebies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Ditch Brewing will be offering people coupons and gift cards for donating blood on Monday.

The ConnectLife bus will be at Big Ditch on Monday from noon to 5 p.m., and those who donate can get some Big Ditch swag.

All donors will get a Hayburner can glass, $8 Big Ditch gift card and a coupon for a free pint of Perry's ice cream.

Those interested in donating can call 716-529-4270 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The free pint of Perry's ice cream is part of a month long initiative to encourage blood donations. Everyone who donates blood at any ConnectLife blood drive during the month of March will get a voucher for a pint of Perry's Ice Cream, redeemable at participating local grocery and convenience stores. As added incentive, four lucky donors will also receive an exclusive Perry's prize pack.

“Last year we had a great turnout for the pint for a pint program, exceeding our goal by over 200 donors! We hope to see the same success this March and are extra excited, because this program will be running just as our new pint flavor, Piece of Cake, is hitting the shelves. Join our team in donating a pint at any ConnectLife Blood Drive in March and Perry’s will thank you with a free pint of ice cream. Together we can make a difference in our neighbors’ lives,” Perry Denning said.