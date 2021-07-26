Big Big Table brings pay-what-you-can model to Buffalo

The community cafe is part of the international One World Everybody Eats network.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Big Table is getting closer to opening Buffalo’s first pay-as-you-can lunchtime restaurant.

The restaurant, a nonprofit corporation, is taking applications for a community and operations manager and a co-chef/kitchen manager, who will work with founder/chef Mandy Bailey and the board of directors to coordinate volunteers and paid staffers, with a goal of opening at 272 Hudson St. by late August.