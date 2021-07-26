x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Big Big Table brings pay-what-you-can model to Buffalo

The community cafe is part of the international One World Everybody Eats network.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Big Table is getting closer to opening Buffalo’s first pay-as-you-can lunchtime restaurant.

The restaurant, a nonprofit corporation, is taking applications for a community and operations manager and a co-chef/kitchen manager, who will work with founder/chef Mandy Bailey and the board of directors to coordinate volunteers and paid staffers, with a goal of opening at 272 Hudson St. by late August.

The community cafe is part of the international One World Everybody Eats network and has modeled the Buffalo operation after a long-running restaurant in Denver, the SAME (So All May Eat) Café. Big Big Table will focus on addressing hunger, reducing food waste and building community.

For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.   

Related Articles