Biden, Trudeau agree to 'coordinated approach based on science' for border reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This month, the U.S. - Canadian border shutdown was extended another 30 days to March 21 for non-essential travel.

Back in January, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to begin the process of creating a plan to reopen the border. However, since then Canada has implemented stricter border policies. Requiring people to take a COVID-19 test before and after they arrive, in addition to a 14-day quarantine.

On Tuesday, Biden welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House virtually.

In a joint press release, both leaders said they agreed to take a coordinated approach based on science and public health criteria when considering measures to ease Canada - U.S. border restrictions in the future. However, no timetable was given.

Local Congressional leaders are hoping President Biden's first meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau will push efforts forward for a phased reopening.

"This requires a negotiation and that's exactly what they are doing today," said Congressman Brian Higgins. "My hope is they can establish a time frame within which the border can open and in the interim we can continue to expand that category of exempt to include property owners to include family and relationship reunification it is very, very important."

Higgins said he hopes to see the reopening process begin later this spring.

Congressman Chris Jacobs is also pushing for a plan to reopen the border, he released this statement Monday saying in part:

"As a member of the Northern Border Caucus and a representative of a district with a vast amount of New York's northern border, I urge the administration to uphold that commitment and work with Prime Minister Trudeau on a plan to reopen the border. Western New York families, small businesses, and property owners are relying upon it."

