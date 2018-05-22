NORTH TONAWANDA, NY-- A man riding his bike to work was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Twin Cities Memorial Highway and Schenk roads.

Police say the 34-year-old bicyclist was crossing the highway when he was hit by one vehicle and then a second vehicle ran over him.

He was taken to DeGraff Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

Both drivers stopped to help the victim and are cooperating with police.

