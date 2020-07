The incident happened Wednesday night in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A bicyclist has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Police said the incident happened near 28th Street and Pine Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. An update with additional information will be released later Thursday morning.