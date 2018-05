BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police are investigating an injury accident that took place Thursday morning involving a bicyclist and a pickup truck.

It happened around 9:30 at Main St. and Leroy in front of PS #54.

The female victim was taken to ECMC for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

@BPDAlerts direct traffic on Main St @ Leroy after an accident involving a pickup truck and a bicycle. In front of PS 54 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/jaR7IYB9wF — scottybmay (@scottybmay) May 31, 2018

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police and will update this story as details are made available.

