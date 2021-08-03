Bicyclist hit by car, injured in Town of Tonawanda

According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Sheridan Drive at the High-Intensity Activated CrossWalK.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A bicyclist is recovering at ECMC after being hit by a car Monday morning in the Town of Tonawanda.

According to the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Sheridan Drive at the High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signal.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Paul Sorci, 74, was not injured in the accident. The bicyclist, identified at Anthony Coleman, 29, was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (716) 879-6614 or by calling the police department's confidential tip line (716) 879-6606.