Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run incident in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for an vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension just before 2 a.m. on reports that a bicyclist was down in the roadway.

During the investigation, police learned that the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, heading south on Lewiston Road.

Investigators said they located several pieces of a vehicle and believe it to be a gray-colored Toyota sedan with front end damage on the passenger’s side.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 716-754-8477.