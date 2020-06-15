Bicyclist dies following collision with vehicle on Bailey Avenue

The bicyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead. Police are attempting to identify the man.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bicyclist died early Sunday morning following a collision with a vehicle on Bailey Avenue.

Buffalo Police say the incident happened around 12:40 a.m.in the 1700 block of Bailey Avenue, north of Broadway.

The bicyclist and the vehicle were both traveling in the same lane, but they were heading in opposite directions when they collided, according to Buffalo Police.

The bicyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead. Police are attempting to identify the man.