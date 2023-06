The fire started on the first floor of the home, causing about $225,000 in damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a fire on the city's west side Friday night.

Firefighters responded to 53 Hudson Street at 8:35 p.m. The fire started on the first floor of the home, causing about $225,000 in damage.

The fire also cause an estimated $125,000 in exposure damage at 55 Hudson Street.