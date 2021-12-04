Beyond Van Gogh extending its visit in Buffalo

The exhibit is now selling tickets through Nov. 14.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you weren't able to snag tickets to Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, you're in luck. The exhibit is extending its stay in Buffalo.

Tickets are now on sale for the exhibit located at the Eastern Hills Mall parking lot through Nov. 14 at the Beyond Van Gogh website.

“We are so grateful and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasm towards the experience,” Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud said. “Since its early inception, we knew we wanted to create a very personal and awe-inspiring experience for the audience. When we feel the appreciation, it’s hard to put into words the wonderful feeling it gives you. It’s why we do what we do, and it makes all the hard work worth it.”

The Beyond Van Gogh experience projects the artist's work on the floors and walls to provide a 3D viewing experience. The exhibit shows more than 300 of Van Gogh's paintings.

“Tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in addition to guests from Rochester, Syracuse, and Pennsylvania have already become a part of this incredible immersive art experience,” said David Taylor, owner of Empire State Concerts, which presents the exhibit. “Feedback to date has been tremendous, and we are excited to extend our limited engagement to give even more guests an opportunity to see and experience the works of Van Gogh in a new and modern way.”