Beyond Van Gogh experience extended through January

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you missed the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience or didn't get enough of it, you are in luck. The popular exhibit will run through the holidays and into January at the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall from Dec. 17 through January 30.

The exhibit will be open from December 17-31 on the following days:

• Tuesdays – Thursdays, and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Closed Mondays, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

After the New Year's holiday, they will reopen Sunday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 30 on the following days.

• Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

The exhibit opened in Buffalo on Aug. 20 and extended its stay until Nov. 28. With high demand to see the exhibit, the immersive experience is being brought back for two more weeks.

The Beyond Van Gogh experience projects the artist's work on the floors and walls to provide a 3D viewing experience. The exhibit shows more than 300 of Van Gogh's paintings.