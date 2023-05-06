Better Business Bureau offers tips to help Bills fans avoid ticket and travel scams

Whether you're buying single-game tickets or planning a trip to other NFL cities, there are some things you should know to avoid getting scammed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is reminding Bills fans to look out for red flags in order to avoid ticket and travel scams.

Whether it's a trip to see the Bills in London or other NFL cities, the BBB says scammers know which games are in high demand.

The BBB offers the following tips when purchasing tickets:

When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads will be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low. If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service), and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if it is fake.

The BBB also says you should look for reviews and ask for references when looking for hotels, travel companies, and rentals.

You should also avoid wiring money or using a prepaid debit card to purchase tickets because it's the same as using cash. Once the money is sent, there's no way to get it back.