BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to threaten the United States, the Better Business Bureau is encouraging donors to make sure they support experienced disaster relief organizations.

"Whenever there is a natural disaster we always see people wanting to step up, wanting to help," BBB communications director Melanie McGovern said.

The BBB wants to make sure the money of generous donors doesn't end up in the wrong hands, as scammers look to make a profit.

"They'll send fake emails, they'll set up fake Facebook pages, they'll try to find ways to get your credit card information," McGovern said.

The organization recommends you look up the charity on Give.org, a website that will verify the trustworthiness of a soliciting relief organization.

The website will give you access to free reports that specify if the charity meets the "20 BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability."

"Go to Give.org and look up the charity see if they are accredited. See if they do the work that they say they do. Some of these charities say they are going to help the hurricane victims, but they don't say how," she continued.

Another tip-off for a potential scam is the non-profits' website. The BBB says if the website looks suspicious, research it further before donating.

"If the website has poor grammar, pixelated photos, if it looks like it was hastily put together ... make sure you are checking it out before hitting that donate button," McGovern said.

Crowdfunding is everywhere on social media, but the BBB is urging you to be careful. Make sure you properly vet the person you are donating to; it is safest to know the person.

The BBB also encourages you to find out if the charity is providing direct-aid or if they are raising money for another organization. If possible, try to donate to the organization directly.

Here is a list of BBB Accredited Charities that announced they are ready to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief:

American Humane

American Red Cross

Americares Foundation

Direct Relief

GlobalGiving

Humane Society of the United States

Heart to Heart International

International Medical Corps

Mercy Corps

Salvation Army

Save the Children

World Vision

