Bethlehem Steel fire lawsuit set for trial in June

A judge has determined that a lawsuit involving the owners of the former Bethlehem Steel plan can proceed to trial.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — More than six years after one of the largest fires in WNY history destroyed portions of the former Bethlehem Steel plant in Lackawanna, a judge has ruled a lawsuit can proceed to trial.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 against Great Lakes Industrial Development and claims gross negligence on their behalf for not having a fire suppression system, despite the company saying in 2016 that it property met all code requirements.

Erie County Legislator, and attorney, Jeanne Vinal says the decision was made after State Supreme Court Judge Timothy Walker determined that a jury needs to decide whether a sprinkler system was needed in the facility.

The trial is set for June.

According to court documents, a Lackawanna fire inspector looked at the site in August in 2014 when the building was vacant. At the time there was consideration of businesses using the site for storage and Lackawanna determined a sprinkler may have needed installation.

The court documents also claim that the building owners never informed the city that a plastics recycling company was eventually moving into the site.