BestSelf lands $8.6M state grant to bolster crisis mental health services

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BestSelf Behavioral Health is adding 43 jobs and expanding access to intensive crisis services in Buffalo with new state funding.

The company, the region’s largest provider of mental health services, is among nine providers statewide tapped to share a $75 million pot of funding to create 24-hour intensive crisis stabilization centers to help children and adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

BestSelf, which will serve a five-county region, will receive $8.67 million over five years, including $1.67 million for start-up costs plus annual operational funds of $1.4 million.