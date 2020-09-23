Best Buy looking to hire employees during holiday hiring fairs

Every Best Buy store across the country will be hosting job fairs in September and October for anyone interested in working during the holiday season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Best Buy is looking to hire thousands of employees in its stores and distribution centers across the country ahead of the holiday season.

Every Best Buy store across the country will be hosting job fairs in September and October for anyone interested in working during the holiday season. The hiring fairs may include same-day interviews and on the spot job offers.

Positions range from sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, car install technicians, as well as positions in Best Buy distribution centers. Best Buy is also offering a minimum of $15 per hour starting pay.

The hiring fairs will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on September 24 and 25, as well as October 3 and 4.