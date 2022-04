The local family business, which started in 1972, will open a store by the end of April at 7200 Peach St. in the Summit Towne Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

ERIE, Pennsylvania — For its eighth location, Bert’s Bikes and Fitness is venturing outside New York state for the first time.

The business has seven other locations — including one that opened on Transit Road in Depew last year — in the Buffalo and Rochester areas.