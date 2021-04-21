Bert’s Bikes opens new location as business keeps booming

DEPEW, N.Y. — When the pandemic hit, Bert’s Bikes and Fitness felt the impact immediately.
“It was crazy from the first minute,” general manager Jim Costello said.
Bikes to exercise equipment went flying out the doors of the six stores, making the timing good for a new location. The new shop opened April 19 at 4871 Transit Road, Depew. The company also has locations in Orchard Park, Tonawanda and Williamsville and three stores in the Rochester area.
