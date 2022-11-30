Bennett Tigers ready to play in a state championship game

"Adversity doesn't build character, it reveals character," said the Bennett High football coach.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bennett High School football team will play for the Class AA football championship on Sunday.

The road to the championship game has been full of roadblocks.

The teamed was forced to forfeit six games after a paperwork snafu. The team had an ineligible player who played JV at Sweet Home last year.

Section VI cited the district for not completing a New York State Public High School Athletic Association transfer form, for a transferring player to be eligible to play.

Coach Steve McDuffie said, "If that's going to be the mark of us being a champion I'm ok with it."

The district filed a formal appeal to have the ruling on the six forfeits overturned.

He said, "adversity doesn't build character, it reveals character."

Player Darrell Hamilton said, "They tried to take our season away, but we persevered and now we're here."

The NYSPHSAA will be played on Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

If Bennett wins the state title, they would be the second Buffalo school to ever do it.

This year the Tigers want the big moment. "I hope I get to hold up the plaque and celebrate with my teammates," said player Adrian Anderson.

Coach McDuffie said, "I can tell you these kids are resilient and I am proud of them."