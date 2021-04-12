Bennett High School Tigers play for the state championship today

The team is the only Western New York school still playing football right now. With a season record of 11-1, the team will take on Carmel High School at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, hoping to win their first NYSPHSAA Class AA title.

"Like I said from the beginning, our approach has always been it is a village approach," head coach Stevenson McDuffie said earlier this week. "And these kids understand that they're representing themselves, their families, the Buffalo Public Schools, and now they're honored to be representing Western New York as a whole. So you know, we're going to go out there and we're going to play four quarters, and we're going to give our best effort and hopefully our best effort is good enough."