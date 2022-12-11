Winners crowned in 2023 Miss Buffalo pageant

A total of 19 young women from across Western New York competed, and five will move on to compete for Miss New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition was held Saturday night at Bennett High School.

It's a chance for girls to earn thousands of dollars in scholarships so they can make a difference in the community.

The five who were crowned and given a scholarship are Chelsea Lovell, Miss Buffalo 2023; Zhanna Reed, Miss Niagara 2023; Serena Exantus, Miss Flower City 2023; Madisen Wilson, Miss Buffalo Outstanding Teen 2023; and Mya-Isabella Samuel, Miss Niagara Outstanding Teen 2023.

"We're a non-profit [and] people donate. We have the Queen City Club, which people are just a part of. Past Miss Buffalos donate. Our community really pours in because they believe in the mission because we truly are preparing great women for the world and the world for great women," Taisha St. Jean, executive director of Miss Buffalo, said.