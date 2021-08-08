Benefit held for Jamestown family that lost everything in a house fire

The Rivera family is making a fresh start and the benefit is to help them with their new home.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A benefit is being held today to help a family that lost their home in a house fire in Jamestown.

The family was saved by a Jamestown Police Officer, Mark Conklin, a four-year veteran of the department. Conklin caught the family members from a second-floor window.

The Rivera family is making a fresh start and the benefit is to help them with their new home.

The benefit is a barbecue fundraiser and it's being held Greek Club from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.