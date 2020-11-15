Benefit being held Sunday for Lake View firefighter in need of a kidney

Tim Pike needs a living donor kidney donation. The community is holding a drive through spaghetti dinner to help raise money for a lifesaving transplant.

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. — This Sunday, hungry Bills fans have an opportunity to pick up a warm meal that benefits a Lake View firefighter who is in need of a life-saving transplant.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lake View Fire Hall, to-go spaghetti dinners and Community Beer Works four and six packs are being sold as a benefit for firefighter Tim Pike.

A few years ago, 2 On Your Side caught up with the Pike family, who were going through a difficult time as their son suffered an injury and Pike was diagnosed with a platelet disorder and had pneumonia that sent him to the ICU. Now, Pike needs a living donor kidney transplant to save his life.

According to a GoFundMe page, Pike grew up in Lake View and attended Frontier Central Schools before working for 30 years in country club management. In his free time, Pike has volunteered with the Lake View Fire Department.

The transplant will require his wife of 20 years to relocate with him, as the transplant "will be out of state, out of network and for extended rehabilitation," according to the GoFundMe. Pike also has two children.

The benefit will also offer drawings for prizes, which will be pulled at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live so anyone can watch from home.

Among the prizes, there's a Hamburg Brewing package, a golf out for four, and the grand prize - a "Man Bundle" which includes a 50 inch smart TV, a kegerator and keg, one dozen beer glasses, two custom Adirondack chairs, an outdoor heater and a custom Buffalo Bills cornhole set.