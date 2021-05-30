Bemus Point-Stow Ferry returns to Chautauqua Lake

They ferry will be operating again on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Donations are encouraged.

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. — Another sign of normalcy was spotted this weekend in Chautauqua County.

That's where the Bemus Point-Stow Ferry is back out on Chautauqua Lake, carrying cars across the water on Saturday.

A video was recently posted on the "Friends and Fans" group on Facebook. The ferry uses a large underwater cable and winch system to pull itself from Bemus Point to Stow, at the narrowest part of the lake.

The ferry was installed in 1811.

