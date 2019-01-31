ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shane E. Kranock, a 25-year-old man from Belmont, N.Y., was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The assault charge is a felony. He was taken into custody by Bureau of Criminal Investigation officials.

The BCI and state troopers arrived Monday at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville in response to a 1-year-old child with significant head injuries. The child was then taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.

An investigation showed that Kranock might have dropped the child after changing a diaper and that he was under the influence of heroin at the time of the incident. The report added that the child’s injuries did not result exclusively from a fall.

The child remains in guarded condition with possible significant brain injury.