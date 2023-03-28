Bellevue Fire Company in Cheektowaga celebrating 75 years

The department will celebrate this Friday and Saturday night with all the firefighters and their families.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga volunteer fire company is getting ready to mark a milestone in its community service.

The Bellevue Fire Company in Cheektowaga is 75 years in service this weekend.

"Back in 1969 when I first joined - you got a pair of rubber boots, a rubber coat and an aluminum helmet. And they gave it to you and said, practically, 'don't get hurt,'" recalled Firefighter Jim Havernick.

"The fire company is still prosperous, we're still going. It's getting harder and harder to get volunteers. It's a big honor to be able to serve 75 years to the community."

If you do the math, almost as impressive, Havernick has been with the company for 53 years.