BUFFALO, N.Y. — The honors haven't ended for Western New York's David Bellavia, one week after he was awarded the Medal of Honor.

Bellavia was on WBEN on Tuesday morning, where he revealed that on Wednesday he'll be ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange before heading to the Mets-Yankees game to throw out the first pitch.

It's a cool experience for a big Yanks fan, even if it's a game at the Mets' Citi Field.

"It's a little awkward because the Mets have been so kind," says Bellavia. "It's their home game. But I am a Yankee fan, so I don't know how that's going to work out. I think I'm going to wear Mets gear out of respect for the Mets organization that is hosting everything. But in my heart I'll be wearing a Dave Winfield uniform."

