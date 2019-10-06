BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York veteran and radio host will be getting the highest honor an American service-member can get.

The White House announced that David Bellavia will be getting the Medal of Honor in Washington on June 25.

He's being honored for his bravery during an operation in Iraq in 2004 where he cleared a house of insurgents that had pinned down his platoon.

Bellavia is the first living service member from the Iraq war to get the Medal of Honor, and he'll be talking about it with 2 On Your Side on Tuesday.

