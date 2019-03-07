BUFFALO, N.Y. — The honors haven't ended for Western New York's David Bellavia, one week after he was awarded the Medal of Honor.

He threw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Mets-Yankees game in New York City. Earlier in the day, he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Bellavia was on WBEN on Tuesday morning, before his big day. It's a cool experience for a big Yanks fan, even if it's a game at the Mets' Citi Field.

"It's a little awkward because the Mets have been so kind," Bellavia said. "It's their home game. But I am a Yankee fan, so I don't know how that's going to work out. I think I'm going to wear Mets gear out of respect for the Mets organization that is hosting everything. But in my heart I'll be wearing a Dave Winfield uniform."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

State troopers pay tribute to Bellavia at LaGuardia Airport

Western New York airman praised by President Trump

WNY native David Bellavia receives the Medal of Honor